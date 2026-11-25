In efforts to encourage residents to support local businesses and keep holiday shopping within the community, Weddin Shire Council has launched the Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign. At a time when many are tempted to shop online or visit regional centres, this campaign aims to remind everyone of the importance of shopping locally. By choosing to shop locally, residents are helping small businesses thrive, keeping money within the community, and creating job opportunities for their friends and neighbours. Every purchase made at a local business helps to ensure that Weddin Shire remains prosperous. In addition to the shire-wide local shopping campaign, Council will support Late-Night Shopping in Grenfell on Thursday 3 December, from 5pm to 7pm. Main Street will remain open to traffic, and footpaths activated with Christmas music on the new PA system and family-friendly activities to help create a festive atmosphere. Main Street businesses will stay open late and offer specials to customers. Mayor Paul Best said the initiative was a practical way to celebrate the festive season and support the local economy. “This time of year, is your opportunity to support businesses that make Weddin Shire a special place to live. I urge residents to think local when Christmas shopping; every dollar spent in a local business support a local family, sustains jobs, and strengthen our local economy. "I encourage everyone to come along to Late-Night Shopping in Grenfell’s Main Street. It will be a chance to connect with community and show local businesses how much we value them.” The Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign will run until Wednesday 16 December, with the lucky winners to be drawn on Friday 18 December at the Lions Christmas Carnival in Vaughan Park. It’s easy to enter, fill out a coupon with every purchase made at a participating business and put it in the entry box for a chance to win one of three VISA gift card prizes: 1st Prize: $500 VISA Gift Card 2nd Prize: $300 VISA Gift Card 3rd Prize: $200 VISA Gift Card Whether shopping for a loved one or treating yourself, your support of local businesses makes a significant impact on the local economy.