From Friday night raffles the Criterion Hotel has been able to donate $500 to Grenfell Public School.

Every month the Criterion Hotel chooses a local organisation, club or person to be the monthly beneficiary of their Friday night raffle takings.

The school is incredibly grateful to the Criterion Hotel's generous donation which will go towards their stage 3 excursion.

"This contribution has helped reduce the overall cost, making the experience more accessible for our families," Grenfell Public School shared on Facebook after Kat Brenner presented the cheque.

"Opportunities like this enrich our students' learning beyond the classroom and we truly appreciate the support."

The Criterion Hotel also shared on Facebook that they are glad to be able to lend a hand and support the school.