Students give diversity a voice

Students at Henry Lawson High School are taking their learning beyond the classroom, sharing stories of culture, identity and international friendship through a new podcast, The Diversity Project. Created by the school's International Studies class earlier this year, the podcast aims to connect the Grenfell community with cultures from around the world while exploring what it means to be Australian. Led by teacher Mrs Karen Stuttle, the project gives students an opportunity to share their learning journey, challenge cultural stereotypes and explore how understanding different backgrounds can build stronger connections between people and communities. The first episode kicks off a series titled What it means to be Australian, taking listeners along on the class's recent excursion to Uluru before travelling back to Sydney to experience Chinatown. The second episode looks back at Mrs Stuttle's own cultural exchange trip to Japan in 1991, exploring the history and importance of exchange programs and how international friendships can foster greater understanding and cooperation. The class is also continuing to develop its podcasting skills, with students acknowledging they are still learning the ropes when it comes to recording and production. Future episodes will feature local guests sharing their own experiences of cultural exchange, including people from Grenfell and the Weddin Shire who travelled overseas as exchange students between the 1980s and 2000s. The class recently welcomed Denise McClelland to speak about her exchange trip to New Zealand as a teenager at Henry Lawson High School, sharing her experiences and reflections on tolerance, understanding and world peace. Through these conversations, students hope to explore how living with a host family and experiencing another culture can shape a person's worldview and create international friendships that last a lifetime. The Diversity Project is an opportunity for students to connect their classroom learning with the wider community, while shining a light on the value of cultural exchange, curiosity and understanding. The first two episodes of The Diversity Project are now available to listen to, with more local stories and conversations in the works.