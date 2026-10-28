Still fighting for future care

Weddin Shire Council will continue advocating for an upgrade to Grenfell Multi-Purpose Health Service (MPS), with Mayor Paul Best warning that securing funding for regional health and aged-care infrastructure remains a major challenge. The future of the Grenfell MPS was again highlighted in State Parliament last week, with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke calling on the NSW Government to invest in new health infrastructure for regional communities. Cr Best said council had been raising the need for improved facilities for several years and would continue pushing for the project to be prioritised when further funding became available. “I’d like to think so, but I think it’s a very, very hard area,” he said of efforts to secure government support. “Age care and health care is a nationwide issue. We will keep advocating for it.” Cr Best said ministers had assured council they were doing their best, but competition for funding was significant. He pointed to the most recent round of federal aged-care funding as an example, saying the amount sought by proposed projects far exceeded the funding available. “We sort of need a bigger funding pool to go to,” he said. “We really need that to happen, but we understand that funding is going to be hard to find.” Cr Best said upgrading the MPS was vital to ensuring residents could remain in their community as they grew older, rather than having to move elsewhere to access residential aged care. He said the issue was particularly important for families who had experienced the difficulty of having an older relative move away from Grenfell to receive the care they needed. “You live your whole life in a community and then towards the end of your life you’ve got to move and be put in care somewhere where it’s away from your family,” he said. “It’s just not the best thing.” Cr Best said the loss of local aged-care options also had an economic impact on Grenfell, with families travelling to visit relatives in other towns often doing their shopping and spending their money there. “There is definitely an economic leakage effect when people start travelling out of town,” he said. “In a small community like ours, we need everybody to shop locally as much as possible, so we need to stop that financial leakage.” Cr Best said council would continue to push for the Grenfell MPS alongside other regional priorities, including Coolamon and Ganmain MPS, while calling for greater recognition of the pressures facing rural health services. In Parliament on 22 October, Ms Cooke reiterated the need for investment in regional health infrastructure, including a new or upgraded facility for Grenfell. In her Private Members’ Statement on Cootamundra electorate health care, Ms Cooke said Grenfell’s ageing population highlighted the pressures older patients could place on public hospitals when appropriate aged-care facilities were unavailable. She said the Commonwealth had granted Grenfell MPS nine additional aged-care bed licences, but the existing facility could not accommodate the extra beds or the staff required to support them. “The community has advocated for years for an upgraded facility,” Ms Cooke said. “The State Government must act.” Ms Cooke also highlighted the need for further investment in Coolamon-Ganmain MPS and a new hospital for Cootamundra, while acknowledging the NSW Government’s continued support for the Cowra and Temora hospital projects. She said regional communities needed their fair share of health infrastructure funding, alongside investment in medical staff, community health services and training opportunities to strengthen the rural workforce. Ms Cooke also advocated for greater access to integrated HealthOne services, which bring multiple health services together under one roof, and highlighted the value of providing specialist care closer to home. Her statement followed a social media post in which she said she had been denied the opportunity to speak during a parliamentary debate on regional health investment the week before. Ms Cooke said she would continue working to ensure the needs of her electorate were heard. For Grenfell, the challenge remains turning years of community advocacy into a funded commitment. Cr Best said council would maintain its efforts to secure support for the MPS, while acknowledging that regional health and aged-care projects were competing for limited government resources. He said ensuring residents could access appropriate care close to home remained an essential priority for the Weddin Shire.