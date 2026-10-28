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Still fighting for future care

<p>Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said federal aged-care funding is very hard to secure as the their is a huge demand around the state. </p>\\n
<p>Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said federal aged-care funding is very hard to secure as the their is a huge demand around the state. </p>\\n

Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said federal aged-care funding is very hard to secure as the their is a huge demand around the state.

Funding is needed to turn MPS advocacy into action
Madeline Blackstock
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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