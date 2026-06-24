The St Joseph's Year 5/6 students recently led a meaningful and reflective Mass focused on the theme of 'Courage'.

The celebration was particularly significant as it was the first school Mass celebrated with Fr Roffin.

St Joseph's Year 5/6 students recently led a meaningful and reflective Mass focused on the theme of 'Courage'.

Fr Roffin commended the students on their respectful participation, reverent manner, and beautiful singing, all of which contributed to a prayerful and uplifting atmosphere.

The care and preparation undertaken by both students and staff were evident throughout the celebration, making it a memorable occasion for all in attendance.

Fr Roffin conducted his first mass with students from St Joseph's.

The school community wished to extend their thanks to the students and staff for their efforts in preparing such a thoughtful and inspiring Mass.