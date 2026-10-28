St Joseph’s celebrates 150 years of faith and community

Generations of St Joseph’s Primary School students, families, staff and parishioners came together in Grenfell to celebrate 150 years of faith, education and community. The anniversary celebrations marked 150 years since the foundation stone of the church and school building was laid in 1876, providing an opportunity for past and present members of the St Joseph’s community to reconnect and reflect on the school’s rich history. Opening the afternoon celebrations, principal Danielle McFarlane welcomed guests, including former students and staff, families, clergy, parishioners and friends who had travelled back to Grenfell for the milestone occasion. She said the anniversary was a rare opportunity to reflect on the generations who had helped shape St Joseph’s, emphasising that its story was about much more than a building. “For 150 years, this place has been part of the story of faith,” she said. “First as a place of faith and worship, and across the generations as a place of education, service and community.” Ms McFarlane said the school’s history was ultimately a story of the people who had worshipped, learned, taught, served and celebrated together over the years. Religious education coordinator Natalie Caruana also addressed the celebration, acknowledging the priests, religious, teachers, staff, parishioners and families whose dedication had sustained St Joseph’s throughout its history. She said the community had been built on a faith passed from one generation to the next. “The building we celebrate today began its life as a church, a place where people gathered in faith, celebrated the sacraments and supported one another through the joys and challenges of life,” she said. Its story had continued through Catholic education and the generations of children and families who had called St Joseph’s their own. Mrs Caruana said the anniversary was an opportunity to honour the past while celebrating the living community that continued to carry its traditions forward. “The story began 150 years ago, and continues in the students, families, staff and our parishioners of St Joseph’s today,” she said. The afternoon event invited visitors to explore classrooms, view historical memorabilia and share memories, with many taking the opportunity to reconnect with former classmates, teachers and friends. A highlight was the cutting of the 150th anniversary cake by Sister Mary Corkeron representing the religious who had contributed to St Joseph’s history, and current student Darcy Gray, a third-generation St Joseph’s student. The pairing brought together two generations of the school community, reflecting the anniversary’s theme of honouring those who had shaped its past while celebrating the families and students carrying its story into the future. The community also marked the milestone with the blessing of a commemorative tree and plaque, creating a lasting reminder of the anniversary for future generations. The celebrations concluded with a special anniversary Mass celebrated by Archbishop Christopher Prowse and Fr Rofin Raphel, followed by the sacrament of Confirmation. Special guests included Fr Allen Crowe and Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, who joined the community in recognising the significant milestone. The 150th anniversary was not only a celebration of the past but also an opportunity to look towards the future, recognising the lasting connections, shared memories and generations of families who have helped shape St Joseph’s into the community it is today. As St Joseph’s looks towards the future, its 150th anniversary served as a reminder that while much has changed since 1876, the foundations of faith, friendship and community continue to unite generations.