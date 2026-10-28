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St Joseph’s celebrates 150 years of faith and community

<p>Sister Mary Corkeron and third generation St Joseph\\'s Public School student Darcy Gray cut the 150 year anniversary cake. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n
<p>Sister Mary Corkeron and third generation St Joseph\\'s Public School student Darcy Gray cut the 150 year anniversary cake. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n

Sister Mary Corkeron and third generation St Joseph's Public School student Darcy Gray cut the 150 year anniversary cake. PHOTOS: Madeline Blackstock

Generations gather for St Joseph’s 150-year milestone
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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