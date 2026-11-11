Rising stars to club stalwarts: New Australia Day sports awards introduced

From the pool to the cricket pitch, Weddin Shire’s everyday sporting stars will have a chance to take home some Australia Day awards, with two new Sportsperson of the Year awards introduced for 2027. The new junior and senior sportsperson categories were unanimously approved at Council’s October meeting, following discussion about making sure the awards celebrate everyone from rising young talents to the familiar faces who turn up week after week for their local clubs. Deputy Mayor Colleen Gorman moved an amendment to the original recommendation, proposing the award be split into two categories - Junior Sportsperson of the Year and Senior Sportsperson of the Year - rather than having a single overall winner. During the discussion Cr Jeanne Montgomery highlighted the importance of recognising not only high-profile athletes who achieve success beyond the region, but also those who consistently contribute to local sporting clubs and activities. Cr Montgomery said the award needed to recognise the everyday sportspeople who regularly turn up to training and participate in their chosen sport, regardless of whether they achieve major competitive results. “The community needs to know it is for the average player, not for somebody that’s a star,” Cr Montgomery said. Cr Montgomery said people who regularly contributed to local sport deserved recognition just as much as those who went on to achieve success at a higher level. Mayor Paul Best said the nomination process would provide an opportunity for the community to share the stories behind each nominee, adding that everyone should feel encouraged to put forward a nomination. He said the award could recognise someone representing Australia in cricket just as much as someone who consistently attended swimming training each week. The new categories will form part of the 2027 Weddin Shire Australia Day Awards, with the junior category open to sportspeople aged 18 years and under. Nominations are now open across all award categories, with Council encouraging residents to recognise the individuals, organisations and events making a positive contribution to the community. The 2027 categories are Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Community Event or Organisation of the Year, Community Achievement Award, and the new Junior and Senior Sportsperson of the Year awards. Previous award winners and nominees can be nominated again. Nominations can be submitted using the electronic form available through Council’s website at weddin.nsw.gov.au/Council/Forms, with completed forms to be emailed to mail@weddin.nsw.gov.au Residents requiring assistance with their nomination can visit the Grenfell Visitor Information Centre, where Council staff can help complete the form. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 4 December.