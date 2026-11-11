Social media
Home page>News>Community>Rising stars to club sta...
Community

Rising stars to club stalwarts: New Australia Day sports awards introduced

<p>Nominations are now open for Weddin\\'s Australia Day awards. </p>\\n
<p>Nominations are now open for Weddin\\'s Australia Day awards. </p>\\n

Nominations are now open for Weddin's Australia Day awards.

Weddin expands Australia Day honours Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 4 December
Madeline Blackstock
November 11, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES