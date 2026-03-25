Following on from the successful Australia Day Quiz Night, the Grenfell Dramatic Society have confirmed the planned productions for the rest of the year.

For the annual June production as part of the Henry Lawson Festival of Arts two One Act plays have been chosen.

The first play is a gentle comedy based in France.

The other is a Mexican rural farce requiring a cast of nine.

A reading and allocation of roles will be held over two nights next week at the Little Theatre in Rose Street.

Both Monday 30th March and Wednesday 1st April from 7pm will be reading nights, and an opportunity to get these plays underway for a ten week rehearsal period.

Whether you would like an on stage role, or simply join the backstage crew now is your opportunity to join the fun.

In June the group will again host the Poetry by Firelight at the Little Theatre and the Schools' Recitation Day at the Grenfell Public School as a prelude to the Lawson Festival of Arts.

In September the society has plans to stage an English comedy Love Begins At Fifty at the Little Theatre.

This is a farce in two acts, and has roles for nine actors.