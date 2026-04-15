The death of two-year-old Pippa White has become a driving force behind a push to empower families to speak up in hospital, with her mother Annah now urging others to trust their instincts and “Raise It” if they see their loved one's condition deteriorating.

The White family, who were living in Canowindra at the time, lost Pippa to sepsis in 2022 just before her third birthday.

As NSW Health launches a new state-wide escalation system and dedicated phone line, Annah is sharing her daughter’s story in the hope no other family experiences the same loss.

“Every single person in this State should save the number in their phone so that if they are in that position they can be confident to call the number,” is her message.

Annah has shared a beautiful tribute to Pip as NSW Health promotes Raise It.

“(Pippa) was fun, she was happy, she was the best kid,” Annah said.

It was a Friday morning, when they would have been heading to dance class, that Pip first indicated she was feeling off and decided not to go.

On Saturday she was a bit unwell, on Sunday Annah took her to the emergency department at Cowra hospital.

“That motherly instinct had me on red alert,” Annah said.

"I knew we could not go home, I knew something was wrong. I tried to escalate my concerns but I wasn't heard."

Pippa was transferred to Orange hospital, but would die, as a result of sepsis, on Monday afternoon.

Since her death, Annah has been an advocate for a program like this - something beyond the previous Reach program - and has met with both the NSW Health Minister and Clinical Excellence Commission.

Raise It follows three clear steps to get help fast in a public hospital or health service:

Talk - Start by talking to a nurse or doctor about your concerns.

Ask - Still concerned? Ask the nurse in charge for a Clinical Review.

Call - If you are still worried, call the Raise It line on 1800 777 333. A senior health worker will listen to your concerns and respond.

Annah wants other parents, other family members, to both be aware of Raise It and to feel empowered to speak up and raise their concerns in hospital.

“It’s proven that before any medical diagnosis we can pick up on things and changes and deterioration in our loved ones,” Annah said.

“Raise It is a state-wide clinical escalation procedure for loved ones, when they feel like their loved one’s not getting any better in a healthcare setting, they can raise their concerns.

"Time is so critical: if you notice a change you really need to speak up as quickly as possible as it could be life saving."

She also urges everyone to put the Raise It number in their phone and become familiar with it.

"I know you don’t want to use it," she said.

"When you’re calm, in this setting now, is when you need to learn about it and save the number, so that when you’re there you’ve got the tools, you’re confident."

NSW Health Secretary, Susan Pearce AM, said the program was about healthcare professionals working with patients, their families and carers to get the best outcomes of care.

“Staff across the NSW public health system work incredibly hard to deliver safe, high-quality care for patients and we need to ensure the right systems are in place that support our healthcare professionals," Ms Pearce said.

“Raise It strengthens their ability to provide the very best care to their patients, enabling them to quickly respond to concerns of clinical deterioration.

“By working together, we can strengthen patient safety and provide an environment where everyone is encouraged and empowered to raise concerns with us.”

Minister for Health Ryan Park thanked the White family, along with the Massa and Day families, for their advocacy for the Raise It program.

“Because patients and families often recognise early changes first, trusting your instincts when you or someone you love comes into hospital is critical," Mr Park said.

“You know yourself or your loved one best. If you’re concerned, Raise It. NSW Health staff are here for you, will listen to you, and make sure you get the care you or your loved one needs."

Raise It information is available in public hospitals and health services across NSW, while the program will also be promoted to the broader community. Information will be translated into 16 languages, and information campaigns will also be provided in Aboriginal communities across NSW.