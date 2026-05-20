Grenfell Pharmacy is set to expand its services to the community, announcing plans to take over the local lotto franchise previously operated by Grenfell Newsagency.

The new venture is expected to begin trading in June and will see the pharmacy offer lotto services alongside its existing healthcare operations.

As part of the transition, Grenfell Pharmacy has also welcomed Elyse Troth to its staff, with the familiar local face joining the team and bringing her knowledgeable skills and friendly energy to the venture.

Customers are being asked to remain patient while refit works are carried out within the store to accommodate the lotto facilities. Despite the renovations, the pharmacy says it remains committed to continuing its regular services with minimal disruption.

The move marks a significant expansion for the business and aims to provide added convenience for residents by bringing another service to the community.