The Weddin Community Native Nursery has held two wonderful events over the last two months.

On Sunday, 22 March to celebrate National Eucalypt Day the nursery held a Eucalyptus Art Workshop.

The Workshop was run by local artist Kathleen McCue with the ten participants creating some amazing pieces inspired by Eucalypt leaves and a variety of colours.

The nursery always celebrates National Eucalypt Day in recognition of one of Australia’s most iconic trees.

There are over 800 species of Eucalypt across Australia that play a vital role in supporting biodiversity, providing habitat and shaping the landscape.

Mint bush planting.

At the Grenfell Endemic Garden on Monday, 20 April the nursery had a Mint Bush planting and sign opening event.

The nursery was fortunate to receive some funding from Essential Energy that enabled us to replant our Mint Bush garden bed; renew the irrigation system and mulch it and erect two new signs.

One sign tells the story of our “Brundah Mint Bush” and the other gives information about threatened plant species in the Weddin Shire.

The uncovering of the signs was followed by volunteers planting new Mint Bushes and the morning was completed with a morning tea in the garden.

Mint bush signs now on display in the mint bush garden.

The Nursery is now taking orders for Autumn 2027 planting.

If you are looking to plant some shade and shelter areas; doing some revegetation or after some paddock trees now is the time to contact the nursery and place an order.

Contact us at weddincnn@outlook.com