Grenfell Car Club Historic, Classic & Modern, has a new team leading the club.

The new president is Barry Neville, previously a vice president, and Secretary is Bruce McDonald, an active member since coming to Grenfell.

The untimely death of previous president, Billo Wheatley, in June last year shocked all the members.

The vice presidents Alan Griffiths and Barry Neville then shared the leadership until the Annual Meeting this month. Barry and family run farming operations mid-way between Grenfell and Forbes but Barry rarely misses a club activity driving his Monaro coupe.

The secretary’s position became vacant on the retirement from office of Allan Hodgson who has been secretary for the past eight years.

Allan was very happy to hand the responsibilities to Bruce who has held office in a number of motorcycle clubs and is no stranger to the ‘red tape’ involved with Transport for NSW.

While his background was in motorcycles, Bruce also has four wheeled vehicles: two Ford Fairmont cars and a Ford ute.

Other office-bearer changes at the Annual Meeting included Noelene Brandt elected a vice president, Allan Hodgson becoming assistant secretary, and two assistant plates registrars appointed: Dave Silvester and Terry Harris who share the load with Peter Mellon.

The events co-ordinator, Noelene Brandt, was unanimously retained and commended for the variety of events she has organised.

The club’s feature event of the year, the annual Car Show on the June long weekend, is now being planned with a sub-committee needed to replace Billo Wheatley who was the driving force for years.

Advertising leaflets have been printed and are being distributed far and wide to the car clubs which usually support the Grenfell Car Show. Sunday 7 June is the date to remember.