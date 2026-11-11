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New EV charger powers up

<p>Grenfell\\'s new EV charger in Forbes Street. PHOTO: Weddin Shire Council</p>\\n
<p>Grenfell\\'s new EV charger in Forbes Street. PHOTO: Weddin Shire Council</p>\\n

Grenfell's new EV charger in Forbes Street. PHOTO: Weddin Shire Council

There is a new EV charger located in upper Forbes Street ready to welcome visitors
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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