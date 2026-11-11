New EV charger powers up

Weddin Shire Council’s new electric vehicle (EV) charger in Forbes Street, has been commissioned and is now fully operational and ready for use. The project was funded through the Local Small Commitments Allocation (LSCA) Program and expands access to EV charging infrastructure for residents, businesses and visitors to the Weddin Shire. Weddin Shire Mayor, Paul Best, said the new charger was a practical investment in Grenfell’s future and an important addition to the town’s visitor infrastructure. “More people are choosing electric vehicles, and this charger makes it easier for residents and visitors to recharge locally with confidence,” Cr Best said. “For visitors, charging creates a natural opportunity to spend time in Grenfell, enjoying a meal or coffee, visiting our shops and attractions, and discovering more of what our town and the wider Weddin Shire have to offer. That additional time in town can translate into valuable support for local businesses.” The installed Ocular IQ Dual Port Tower features two 22 kW AC charging ports with 4.7 metre cables, allowing two compatible electric vehicles to charge at the same time. Users have the flexibility to pay by credit card or through the Exploren platform. Actual charging speeds will depend on the vehicle’s onboard charging capacity. Cr Best said the project would also support Council’s environmental sustainability objectives by helping facilitate cleaner transport choices and improving access to essential charging infrastructure in regional NSW. “This is a convenient new service for our community and a positive step towards a more connected and sustainable future for Grenfell,” Cr Best said. The charger is located in upper Forbes Street, Grenfell. Users can follow the on-screen instructions at the unit to begin a charging session and select their preferred payment method.