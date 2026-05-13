Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch, conducted a ceremonial service for ANZAC Day on 24 April for the veterans and residents at the Grenfell Multi-Purpose Health Service (MPS).

The service was conducted by myself (Michael Savage Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch Vice President) and other members in attendance.

In attendance were three veterans Mr Tom Fisher (100 years old, NZ Defence Force – Army), Mrs Eunice Clarke (100 years old, Australian Army), and Mr Rex Bowker (76 years old, Australian Army).

The readings were given by members of the Grenfell MPS.

Ms Jackie Tatum (Salvation Army) read the Prayer of Thanksgiving and lead the residents in the hymn Abide with me (Michael Savage) and Mr Rex Bowker reading the poem, A Tribute to ANZAC Day, By Ken Bunker.

Mrs Lorraine Savage sang God save the King, Ms Camille Baldwin read the poem In Flanders Fields and Mr Llyod Thomas read a poem written by Jack Fanning, the winner of the Michael McCormack 2026 ANZAC Writing Competition.

The Ode was given by myself the Vice President with all the residents standing.

When the New Zealand National Anthem was played Mr Tom Fisher lead the residents in a rendition of the anthem.

All veterans and residents thank the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch for their time and effort in conducting the service for them.

Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch meets every first Tuesday of the month at the Grenfell Rail Station at 1800 (6pm).