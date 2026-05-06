In memory of valued member Marie Cotter, Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop is warmly inviting the community to attend their Cancer Council’s Biggest Morning Tea on Friday 22 May from 10am to 12pm.

Marie was a much‑loved member of Grenfell Gunyah and the wider Grenfell community

The morning tea was Marie's own idea to support the important cause through a community fundraiser and will now be held in her honour.

Cancer touches the lives of so many individuals and families, and this event aims to bring the community together to raise awareness and much needed funds for those impacted.

Guests can enjoy a welcoming morning of tea, coffee, and delicious homemade treats, while supporting a meaningful cause.

A raffle featuring generously donated items from Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop members, will also be held.

Funds raised from the raffle will be donated directly to Grenfell Can Assist, in Marie's name.

For those unable to attend on the day, online donations can also be made via the event QR code available on Facebook and Instagram, making it easy for everyone to contribute or via www.biggestmorningtea.com.au/fundraisers/GrenfellGunyah

Stay updated and help spread the word by following Grenfell Gunyah Craft Shop on social media:

Facebook: Grenfell Gunyah Instagram: @grenfellgunyah2810

Please join Grenfell Gunyah in supporting this worthy cause, whether in person or online, and help make a real difference in our community.