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Gun buyback program set for Grenfell in 2027

<p>Grenfell is included in Stage 4 of the rollout, with surrender appointments scheduled to commence on Monday 8 February, 2027 at the Grenfell Police Station.</p>\\n
<p>Grenfell is included in Stage 4 of the rollout, with surrender appointments scheduled to commence on Monday 8 February, 2027 at the Grenfell Police Station.</p>\\n

Grenfell is included in Stage 4 of the rollout, with surrender appointments scheduled to commence on Monday 8 February, 2027 at the Grenfell Police Station.

The NSW Government’s National Gun Buyback Scheme will run for 12 months
October 28, 2026 • 03:00

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