Gun buyback program set for Grenfell in 2027

Grenfell will be among the NSW police stations participating in a statewide firearms buyback scheme aimed at reducing the number of guns in the community and strengthening public safety. The NSW Government’s National Gun Buyback Scheme will run for 12 months, with eligible firearms licence holders able to book appointments to surrender surplus or reclassified firearms and ammunition in exchange for compensation. While the scheme begins at selected police stations on 2 November, Grenfell is included in Stage 4 of the rollout, with surrender appointments scheduled to commence on Monday 8 February, 2027. From Monday 2 November Griffith and Dubbo Police Stations alongside four other stations across the state will accept surrenders. A further 34 stations will participate from Tuesday 1 December and more will accept surrenders from January onwards. Bookings for all participating stations in Stages 2 to 4 will become available from 24 November. Eligible licence holders will receive correspondence from the NSW Firearms Registry outlining the booking process. All appointments must be made through the Gun Safe online portal, with walk-ins to police stations not accepted. The buyback forms part of a broader package of firearms reforms introduced by the NSW Government following the antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, in which 15 people were killed. The reforms include mandatory safe storage checks before a permit to acquire a firearm is issued, stronger identity verification, increased oversight of gun clubs, shorter licence periods and limits on the number of firearms an individual can own. Licence holders whose genuine reason is recreational hunting or vermin control will be limited to four firearms. Those holding licences for sport or target shooting, vertebrate pest animal control, business or employment, primary production, or animal welfare will generally be limited to 10 firearms. The Government estimates about 18 per cent of NSW firearms licence holders will be eligible to participate, with up to 274,000 firearms potentially returned across the state. Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the scheme was an important step towards reducing the number of firearms in circulation. “Fewer guns in the community mean a safer community,” Ms Catley said. “It means fewer guns at risk to fall into the wrong hands.” The scheme is supported by the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, whose interim report said a buyback could reasonably be expected to reduce the number of firearms available in the community. Eligible licence holders seeking further information can visit the NSW Police website or contact the Gun Buyback information line on 1800 131 555, Monday to Friday, between 9am and 4pm.