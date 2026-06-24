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Grenfell Public School once again thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, with celebrations beginning on Thursday with Recitation Day, a long-standing tradition that brings students together to celebrate poetry, storytelling and public speaking.
Students from schools across the region took part, showcasing their confidence and talent through a range of recitations.
Grenfell Public School extends its sincere thanks to the members of the Grenfell Dramatic Society, whose support and involvement helped make the day such a success.
On Friday, students enjoyed a walk along Main Street, taking in the festival atmosphere and the many displays and activities on offer throughout the town.
They were also treated to a performance by award-winning entertainers Mel and Susie, who captivated students and staff with a lively mix of poetry, storytelling and humour.
The celebrations continued on Saturday as the school took part in the main festival events.
Grenfell Public School's marimba groups entertained crowds along Main Street, while students proudly represented their school in the street parade, joining community groups and organisations in one of the festival's most anticipated events.
The school's P&C Association also contributed to the festivities by providing a delicious morning tea during Recitation Day, helping create a welcoming atmosphere for students, staff and visitors.
They also revived their legendary donut stall on Saturday, much to the delight of festival-goers, with the sweet treats proving as popular as ever.
The weekend once again highlighted Grenfell Public School's commitment to fostering creativity, confidence and community spirit while celebrating the literary legacy of Henry Lawson.
Thank you to the teachers, staff and parents who worked behind the scenes and alongside students throughout the festival, helping create a wonderful experience for everyone involved.