Grenfell Public School once again thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, with celebrations beginning on Thursday with Recitation Day, a long-standing tradition that brings students together to celebrate poetry, storytelling and public speaking.

Students from schools across the region took part, showcasing their confidence and talent through a range of recitations.

Grenfell Public School extends its sincere thanks to the members of the Grenfell Dramatic Society, whose support and involvement helped make the day such a success.

On Friday, students enjoyed a walk along Main Street, taking in the festival atmosphere and the many displays and activities on offer throughout the town.

They were also treated to a performance by award-winning entertainers Mel and Susie, who captivated students and staff with a lively mix of poetry, storytelling and humour.

The celebrations continued on Saturday as the school took part in the main festival events.

Georgie, Vinnie and Liam were some of the many students who performed on Recitation Day. Students admired the many displays and activities on offer throughout Grenfell during the festival. Students enjoyed a walk along Main Street, taking in the festival atmosphere. Mrs R and students in the parade. Abbey and Hudson rolled the large doughnut down Main Street. School captains and vice captains Archer, Lily, Noah and Hilary leading Grenfell Public School in the parade during the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts. Mel and Susie got students up on stage. Mel and Susie paid a visit to Grenfell Public School bringing their mix of poetry, storytelling and humour.

Grenfell Public School's marimba groups entertained crowds along Main Street, while students proudly represented their school in the street parade, joining community groups and organisations in one of the festival's most anticipated events.

The school's P&C Association also contributed to the festivities by providing a delicious morning tea during Recitation Day, helping create a welcoming atmosphere for students, staff and visitors.

They also revived their legendary donut stall on Saturday, much to the delight of festival-goers, with the sweet treats proving as popular as ever.

The weekend once again highlighted Grenfell Public School's commitment to fostering creativity, confidence and community spirit while celebrating the literary legacy of Henry Lawson.

Thank you to the teachers, staff and parents who worked behind the scenes and alongside students throughout the festival, helping create a wonderful experience for everyone involved.