To commemorate ANZAC Day Grenfell Public School held a special school assembly led by the school captains.

Grenfell Public was lucky enough to have Belinda Day join them who performed a beautiful and moving song about women in war.

Belinda was accompanied by Mr Cartwright on the harmonica.

On ANZAC Day Grenfell Public school captions proudly represented the school at the break of dawn at the ANZAC Day service, delivering a reading with confidence and respect.

The captains showed great maturity and honoured the spirit of the day beautifully and Grenfell Public School is very proud of them.