Caragabal Public School marked Remembrance Day with the official opening of its new Remembrance Garden, creating a special space where students can honour and reflect on the service and sacrifice of Australia's veterans. The garden was officially opened during the school's Remembrance Day ceremony and is designed to provide students with a permanent place to remember those who have served the nation. Significant work went into preparing the site, with Anita and John recognised for their efforts in transforming the area and overseeing the installation of the garden's key features. The memorial includes two life-sized metal soldiers and solar lighting, allowing the display to be viewed both day and night. Students played a central role in the opening ceremony. School captains Olivia and Emily led proceedings, while Kindergarten student May delivered a moving poem as part of the service. The new garden now stands as a lasting tribute within the school grounds, ensuring future generations of students have a dedicated place to learn about and remember the sacrifices made by servicemen and women.