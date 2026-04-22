Grenfell Garden Club is inviting everyone to join us for Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea on Tuesday, 5 May, at 2pm, at the Rose Street Little Theatre.

Entry will be via a gold coin donation.

We are planning a fun afternoon, with a lucky door prize, a raffle, and a prize for the best in yellow.

We have decided on yellow as our theme this year, to remind us that after the harsh, frosty winter coming on us too quickly and so early, Grenfell countryside will glow with bright yellow of canola fields, and our roadsides will be decked out in an abundance of golden wattle blossoms.

Complementing this fundraiser, we are holding a Street Stall outside IGA this Friday, 24 April.

The usual items will be on sale: plants, knick-knacks, and of course cakes and biscuits cooked by our very experienced bakers. We are also holding a raffle, which will be drawn during the Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea on the 5 May.

First prize is $100 in cash.

We are raising funds for CanAssist Grenfell, a local branch of the Cancer Assistance Network NSW that provides financial assistance and practical support to individuals undergoing cancer treatment in the Grenfell area.

They focus on helping families cope with reduced income due to cancer diagnoses, covering expenses like travel, accommodation, and medical costs.

So come along on the 5 May to enjoy pleasant company, delicious food, and support a charity that provides essential services and aid to those in our community suffering from cancer.

We would like to thank Grenfell Dramatic Society for the use of Rose Street Little Theatre as our venue, and the local businesses who have donated raffle prizes to help raise money for this very worthy cause.