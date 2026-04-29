Local organisations and councils are being encouraged to apply for grants to strengthen residents' wellbeing.

Applications are now open for the 2026 Community Building Partnership program, offering grants of $10,000 to $100,000 for small infrastructure projects.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is urging locals to join the likes of Junee Show Society, Grenfell PAH&I Association, Mirrool Silo Kick Challenge committee, Barellan and District War Memorial Club and Lions Club Coolamon, who’ve been supported in improving infrastructure for their communities.

“This program is helping to strengthen the fabric of our communities by allowing them to build infrastructure that will benefit not only the organisations but the towns and villages they support as well,” Ms Cooke said.

“Be it for equipment, facility upgrades or accessibility improvements, these projects allow everyone to come together as a community.

“If you’re looking to submit an application, my office staff are at the ready to support you with any questions you may have about the process, to get your project off the ground.”

In 2026, a total of $450,000 in grants is available in the Cootamundra electorate.

There are three types of projects that can be funded under the grant:

Capital works:

· Construction of new community infrastructure.

· Upgrade, refurbishment, repair and maintenance to existing community infrastructure.

· Any project component that requires fixed installation and would require permission from the owner of the building/land to commence works. This applies even if your organisation is the owner and/or other project components are freestanding equipment.

Equipment:

· Vehicles that don’t require registration, such as tractors, UTVs, ATVs, golf buggies, lawn mowers, etc.

· Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs). Applications are limited to one package of up to $3,000 per project location and will be deemed ineligible if they are for more than one AED package at a single project location.

Vehicles:

· Purchase or modification of vehicles that require registration.

· On road vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks and trailers.

· Off-road or on-water vehicles such as motorised rescue vehicles and boats.

Expressions of interest close on May 8, with shortlisted applicants notified by the end of June.