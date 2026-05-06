Students from Henry Lawson High School have returned from a once-in-a-lifetime agricultural experience after being one of just two schools across NSW to take part in the prestigious “All Roads to the Royal” program.

The opportunity, offered by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, saw 37 students and three staff travel to Sydney for an all-expenses-paid, four-day immersion into the world of Australian agriculture, centred around the iconic Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The journey began back in October, when students collaborated on a detailed written application and produced a five-minute video showcasing their involvement in agriculture and their local community.

Their efforts paid off, with the school selected from across the state - a testament to both student initiative and the strength of the school’s agricultural program.

Ben Hay, Sam Hazell, Heidi Morley, Penny Martin, Hannah Lynch, Ella Lewis, Denis Chown and Jack Hazell in front of the winning Western District display.

Interest in the trip was high, and selecting the final group proved challenging.

Ultimately, 37 students were chosen, joining peers from Coomealla High School for the experience.

Students stayed in group accommodation at Chowder Bay on Sydney’s north shore, where they were able to relax and build connections with fellow participants.

Over two action-packed days at the show, they were given exclusive behind-the-scenes access to a wide range of agricultural industries.

Highlights included workshops and presentations from industry groups such as Cotton Australia and Meat and Livestock Australia, as well as hands-on experiences with dairy cattle, alpacas and emerging technologies like agricultural drones.

Students also enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at the District Exhibits competition - a proud moment for their region, which claimed victory for the first time in 37 years - and the ever-popular woodchopping events.

Maddison Martin and Marley Loader with the kelpies of the Sydney Royal.

The second day allowed students more freedom to explore the showgrounds, before the group came together in the evening for spectacular entertainment, including horsemanship displays, stunt motorbike performances, a human cannonball act and a dazzling fireworks finale.

On the journey home, students reflected on their favourite moments, with woodchopping, the evening entertainment and time spent with friends and teachers topping the list.

Organising teacher Alex Makin praised the students’ conduct throughout the trip.

“Our students were outstanding ambassadors for both our school and the Grenfell community. We couldn’t be prouder of the way they represented themselves,” Ms Makin said.

The school community has extended its gratitude to the Royal Agricultural Society and program organisers, including Kane Gerrets and his team, for delivering such a valuable and memorable opportunity.

“All Roads to the Royal” is part of the RAS AgriLink initiative, which aims to connect, inspire and empower young people in agriculture.

The Henry Lawson High School students with Coomealla High School were the two schools who were chosen to take part in the All Roads to the Royal program.

The program is fully funded through the RAS Foundation and is designed to give rural students access to opportunities they might not otherwise experience due to distance and cost.

First held in 1823, the Sydney Royal Easter Show now attracts more than 850,000 visitors annually and remains Australia’s largest ticketed event.

Revenue generated from the show supports agricultural education, competitions and regional communities across the state.

Applications for the 2027 “All Roads to the Royal” program are set to open in August.