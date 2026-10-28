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Firearms reform inquiry opens door for community voices

<p>Steph Cooke MP with Jason Anderson, Clive Foster, Graeme Fairman and Don Turner at the West Wyalong Clay Target Club.</p>\\n
<p>Steph Cooke MP with Jason Anderson, Clive Foster, Graeme Fairman and Don Turner at the West Wyalong Clay Target Club.</p>\\n

Steph Cooke MP with Jason Anderson, Clive Foster, Graeme Fairman and Don Turner at the West Wyalong Clay Target Club.

Steph Cooke MP has welcomed the inquiry, saying it would give affected communities a chance to have their concerns formally considered
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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