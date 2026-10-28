Firearms reform inquiry opens door for community voices

An upper house inquiry will investigate the NSW Government's controversial firearms reforms, providing licensed firearms owners, clubs and businesses with an opportunity to outline how the laws have affected them. The Firearms Legislation Amendment (Reforms Repeal) Bill 2026 was referred to the NSW Parliament's Committee on Justice and Communities on Tuesday 20 October for examination. The inquiry will consider the implementation of firearms reforms introduced in December 2025, their impact on licensed firearms owners, shooting clubs and firearms-related businesses, as well as proposed legislation seeking to repeal the changes. Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, welcomed the inquiry, saying it would give affected communities a chance to have their concerns formally considered. "Those who hold a firearms licence should have been consulted before these laws were rushed through Parliament," Ms Cooke said. "This inquiry is a long-needed step in the right direction, and it will demand the committee engage with farmers, athletes, hunters, pest controllers and business owners, and present informed recommendations to the Government. “The people best placed to inform firearms policy are those who live with its consequences every day, and that’s why their experiences must form part of any future recommendations to Parliament.” Ms Cooke is encouraging affected residents to start preparing their submissions so communities across the Cootamundra electorate are heard throughout the process. “In my nine years as a Member of Parliament, I’ve never seen such a high level of enquiries and concerns about a piece of legislation,” Ms Cooke said. “Hundreds of my constituents have written to me about the practical and financial effects these laws will have on them and their loved ones.” “If every one of those constituents can take the time to write to this inquiry, our communities’ collective voice could significantly shape the future of NSW firearms laws.” Submissions to the inquiry are now open and can be lodged through the committee's website and close on Monday 1 February 2027: https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/parliamentary-business/committees/inquiry-details?committeeInquiryId=3216&fbclid=IwY2xjawVHxbpleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mAWJyaWQRMVpMN3VNRk8xTk9jaG Public hearings will commence on 13 November, with the committee holding hearings at NSW Parliament on Friday 13 November and Monday 7 December and in Dubbo on Tuesday 24 November and Singleton on Tuesday 1 December. The inquiry will report its findings by 15 February, 2027.