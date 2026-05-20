The Henry Lawson Festival is only two weeks away so that means registrations for competitions will be closing soon.

The busking, photography and art competition registrations will close on Sunday 24 May.

Want to show off your talents at the festival?

Well the busking competition is calling your name.

The Henry Lawson Festival is looking for performers to bring the streets of Grenfell to life and this year there will be two busking categories, youth (under 18) and open (18 and over).

There will be $250 up for grabs for the winner in each category plus a People's Choice Award where the crowd decides.

Whether you sing, strum, juggle or jam, you can be part of the festival atmosphere.

Register now and let your talent shine at the 2026 Henry Lawson Festival!

https://henrylawsonfestival.com.au/.../busking-competition/

Enter the busking competition today!

If busking isn't your thing you can enter the photography competition.

From striking landscapes and country characters to animals, agriculture, portraits, streetscapes and creative digital work, festival organisers want to see the stories you can capture through the lens.

Categories include an open section (colour, monochrome, digitally enhanced), a junior section (agricultural, animals and pets) and a new locals only section "Within the Weddin Shire".

The locals only section is open to local residents of all ages, celebrating photos taken in the Weddin Shire within the past three years.

With prizes across Open, Junior and Local sections, plus People’s Choice Awards, it’s time to find your favourite shot and enter.

Learn more at https://henrylawsonfestival.com.au/.../photography...

Have a stunning photo sitting in your phone or on your camera? Share it with the Henry Lawson Festival.

If you're creative then the art competition is what you need to enter in.

The festival welcomes artists of all ages to submit works that reflect on any aspect of Henry Lawson’s life or literary legacy.

Don't miss your chance to showcase your art in this iconic celebration of Australian storytelling.

More information can be found on the website at https://henrylawsonfestival.com.au/content/art-competition/