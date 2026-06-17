Did you see Main Street come to life with colours and donuts during this Year's Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts annual street parade?

Leading the sweet spectacle were students from Grenfell Public School, whose imaginative "GPS Doughnuts: Legends of the Henry Lawson Festival" theme captured the attention of spectators and judges alike.

Their creative entry was awarded first place in this year's parade competition.

Students and teachers dressed in colourful outfits, baker's aprons and hats, while carrying doughnut-themed props and one huge donut even rolling down the street.

PHOTO: Grenfell Public School

Congratulations to Grenfell Public School on their winning entry and for bringing a touch of sweetness to this year's legendary Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts.