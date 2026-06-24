Calling all crazy yellow flower followers.

Weddin Mountains Region has spotted the very first signs of canola flowering across the Weddin Shire.

It's still early days, but those golden blooms are starting to emerge, and the team at Weddin Mountains Region know many of you are already eagerly watching and waiting.

The Early Flowering Route (93km loop) is expected to reach peak bloom around early August, making it the first stop for canola chasers this season.

The Later Flowering Route (78km loop) will follow a little later, with peak flowering expected around early September.

And while the canola is just getting started the beautiful Weddin Wattles are also beginning to bloom, adding their own splash of gold to the countryside.

As always, flowering times are subject to seasonal conditions, but Weddin Mountains Region will keep you updated with regular Crop Watch reports as the season unfolds.

So charge the camera batteries, clear some space on your phone, and get ready for another spectacular canola season in the Weddin Shire.

You can stay tuned for more updates on the Weddin Mountains Region Facebook and Instagram pages.