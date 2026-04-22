After more than six decades of service to the local community, Cowra and Grenfell Meals on Wheels Food Services Inc has been recognised as a finalist for Outstanding Community Organisation at the 2026 Western NSW Business Awards.

The organisation is among a strong field of finalists announced by Business NSW, with winners set to be revealed at a gala dinner and awards celebration on Friday, 15 May in Orange at the Orange Ex-Services Club.

Now in its 14th year, the Western NSW Business Awards celebrate growth, resilience and success across the region, shining a spotlight on organisations making a difference in their communities.

Service Manager Denise Makin said the team was honoured to receive the recognition.

“We’re very honoured and excited to be able to showcase what we actually do in our community,” Ms Makin said.

“It’s wonderful to recognise all our volunteers and everyone involved with Meals on Wheels.”

“It’s just great to be recognised for what we actually do in the community.”

The Cowra and Grenfell service has been operating for 67 years, providing consistent support across a wide regional area and playing a key role in the wellbeing of its clients.

“We’re local and our service has been here for 67 years,” Ms Makin said.

“We really care for our communities.”

More than just delivering meals, the organisation focuses on social connection and daily wellbeing checks, particularly for those who may be vulnerable or living alone.

“It’s also more than just about the meal,” she said.

“It’s about the social contact.”

“It’s about the wellbeing checks every day.”

“We deliver seven days a week, and it’s just so much more than a meal.”

The scale of the operation is significant, covering around 6,500 square kilometres and delivering close to 60,000 meals over the past year.

“Last year, we delivered just under 60,000 meals in that area,” Ms Makin said.

The service offers a wide range of options, including hot meals, sandwiches, salads and frozen meals, with flexible delivery or pickup available to suit the needs of the community.

“We’ve got a huge selection of hot meals seven days a week,” she said.

“We’ve got sandwiches and salads and hot meals, and a huge selection of frozen meals that are available.”

Accessibility is also a priority, with services available through a range of programs as well as to members of the general public.

“Anyone can access our service,” Ms Makin said.

“It just depends who they are, whether they’re under the Commonwealth Home Support Program, home care package, NDIS, or if they’re just someone in the community that would like to buy some good healthy meals.”

A key strength of the organisation is its volunteer base, which includes people of all ages and backgrounds contributing to the service.

“We also have a really strong volunteer program that makes our community stronger,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity to give back to the community.”

Ms Makin said the care shown by staff and volunteers is what truly sets the service apart.

“We really do care,” she said.

“It’s a lot more than just selling a meal.”

“It’s about making sure people are eating and that they’re healthy and well.”

The organisation is supported by a local board of management, helping guide it through ongoing changes in the sector while maintaining a strong focus on the future.

“We’ve got a strong governance and we want to be here in the community for many years,” Ms Makin said.

Business NSW Regional Director Vicki Seccombe said this year’s finalists highlight the strength of the region’s business community.

“I believe our business community is one of the strongest in regional NSW,” she said.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year for many businesses, so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community.”

Major partner 123 Tix has again thrown its support behind the awards, with Managing Director Terry Wilcher praising the impact of regional organisations.

“123 Tix is proud to sponsor the Western NSW Business Awards again in 2026,” he said.

“We are passionate about regional business and look forward to recognising those who empower the future of our region through their vision, leadership and innovation.”

Winners from the regional awards will go on to represent Western NSW at the State Business Awards in Sydney later this year, with expectations high following strong results in 2025.

For Cowra and Grenfell Meals on Wheels, the finalist nod is already a win, recognising decades of care, connection and community impact.