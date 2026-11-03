Social media
Home page>News>Community>Community rallies to rai...
Community

Community rallies to raise $12,164 for Can Assist

<p>Left: Sophie Berry, Mackenzie Brenner and Annie Nealon put their best wigs on for the night. Middle: Troy and Julie Newcombe dressed to impress. Right: Emily Brenner, Tyrone Lee and Frazer Ryder.</p>\\n
<p>Left: Sophie Berry, Mackenzie Brenner and Annie Nealon put their best wigs on for the night. Middle: Troy and Julie Newcombe dressed to impress. Right: Emily Brenner, Tyrone Lee and Frazer Ryder.</p>\\n

Left: Sophie Berry, Mackenzie Brenner and Annie Nealon put their best wigs on for the night. Middle: Troy and Julie Newcombe dressed to impress. Right: Emily Brenner, Tyrone Lee and Frazer Ryder.

Funds will remain in shire
November 3, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 3, 2026 • 11:09

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES