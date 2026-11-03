Community rallies to raise $12,164 for Can Assist

An outstanding community fundraising effort has delivered $12,164 for Can Assist Grenfell, with proceeds set to support local people undergoing cancer treatment. The Wigs, Wishes and Winning Bids fundraiser at the Grenfell Bowling Club on 24 October attracted a large crowd and strong support from across the district. Former Grenfell resident, Madeleine Griffiths, returned to serve as master of ceremonies and guided the event throughout the evening. She was joined by auctioneers Danny Joyce and Jack Whitty, who led bidding on a range of donated items. Entertainment was provided by DJ Jimmy from Young Karaoke, with guests joining in singing and dancing as the night progressed. The fundraiser featured 26 raffle prizes and 10 auction items donated by local businesses and community members. Can Assist Grenfell said the generosity of donors and supporters played a major role in the event's success. Left: Amanda Brenner, Madeleine Griffiths and Michelle Rohan. Middle: Nurses from the Grenfell Hospital, (back) Kodi Longford, Sarah Irving, Cait Fletcher-Jones, Blake Jones, (front) Kirsty Lee and Logan Muddle. Right: Georgia, Mackenzie, Emily and Claire Brenner. All money raised will remain in the local area and will be used to assist people receiving cancer treatment. A significant contribution to the organisation's support services also came through the donation of 80 wigs from Nicole and Jan Parlett. The wigs will be made available to cancer patients and other people experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions in Grenfell and surrounding communities. Can Assist Grenfell said enquiries about the service had already been received. The organisation said the donation would help provide comfort, confidence and dignity for people facing health challenges. People requiring a wig because of a medical condition, or those seeking assistance for someone else, are encouraged to contact local district nurses. District nurses can arrange referrals and fittings through Can Assist Grenfell. The organisation thanked everyone who attended the fundraiser, donated prizes, volunteered their time and supported the event. Can Assist Grenfell said the strong community response demonstrated a continued willingness to help local residents facing difficult circumstances. The result marks one of the organisation's most successful recent fundraising efforts and ensures additional support will be available for local people in need.