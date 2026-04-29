Grenfell turned out to celebrate on 17 April with Tony Haley (Anthony Grose) as he launched his memoir Name Dropping, hosted at the Hub by the Grenfell Public Library.

The format was an informal conversation between Tony and Julie Gilmore which sparked many stories from his long career as a musician.

The amazing crowd with Tony and Julie following the book launch “Name Dropping”.

Many names were dropped during the evening - Glenn Shorrock and Stevie Wonder come to mind - and the room often rang with laughter.

Tony chose to follow his passion and has certainly had many adventures along the way.

It was also evident on the night that he is a well respected member of the Grenfell community.