On Friday Grenfell’s Churches gathered together for the 2026 World Day of Prayer service hosted by the Presbyterians and held in the Presbyterian Church.

The Worship Service had been prepared by the women of Nigeria, and told their stories highlighting their plight as Christians living under an oppressive anti-Christian regime.

It was a great service, informative and moving.

Our thanks to Steven Hay for an excellent job as Chief Technical Officer, running the video and sound equipment as well as being the speaker.

Thank you to members of the Presbyterian Church for making everyone welcome and providing an excellent afternoon tea in the Food Hall, and of course our thanks go to all those who gathered to join together in unity and peace to pray for our Nigerian sisters and all those who must suffer worldwide from injustice and poverty.

Members of the Presbyterian Church made everyone feel welcome and provided afternoon tea in the food hall.

The World Day of Prayer is celebrating its centenary in 2027, and this special occasion will be hosted locally by the Salvation Army.