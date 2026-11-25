Residents across the Weddin Shire are being encouraged to get into the Christmas spirit and brighten their homes, gardens and properties as part of the annual Christmas display competitions. With cash prizes and other great prizes up for grabs, residents in Grenfell and surrounding villages are invited to showcase their festive creativity and help spread some Christmas cheer throughout the community. In Grenfell, residents can enter the Best Christmas Display Competition, with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place. Nominations must be emailed to info@visitweddin.com.au by Monday 14 December, with the judging date still to be confirmed. Winners will be announced at the Lions and Community Christmas Carnival on Friday 18 December. Caragabal residents can also get involved through the Christmas Lights, Ramp and Mailbox Competition, with judging scheduled for Thursday 17 December. Winners will be announced at the Caragabal Street Party on Friday 18 December. To enter, contact Donna Pursehouse at donna_pursehouse@hotmail.com In Bimbi, residents are invited to enter the Best Farm Gate or Village Display Competition for their chance to win prizes. Entrants simply need to take a photograph of their display and bring it on their phone to the Bimbi Christmas Party at the Railway Hotel in Bribbaree on Saturday 5 December, from 6pm. Quandialla will also be celebrating the festive season with its Village or Mailbox Christmas Decorations Competition, offering cash prizes to winners. The winners will be announced at the Quandialla Bowling Club Christmas Party on Sunday 13 December, at 5pm. For further information, contact Catia Nowlan at catianowlan@gmail.com Competition details for Greenethorpe are still to be confirmed. Residents are encouraged to take part and help make the villages across the shire a little brighter this Christmas.