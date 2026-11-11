Christmas kindness travels the world

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<p> Grenfell have been able to send 433 shoeboxes for this year\\'s Operation Christmas Child. PHOTO: Operation Christmas Child</p>\\n
<p> Grenfell have been able to send 433 shoeboxes for this year\\'s Operation Christmas Child. PHOTO: Operation Christmas Child</p>\\n

Grenfell have been able to send 433 shoeboxes for this year's Operation Christmas Child. PHOTO: Operation Christmas Child

433 shoeboxes filled with goodies have been sent from Grenfell
Joyce Baker - Project leader for OCC in Grenfell
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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