Christmas kindness travels the world

A big thank you to everyone in Grenfell and district for their wonderful support towards Operation Christmas Child. This year Grenfell have been able to send 433 shoeboxes. That will bring the good news and great joy to 433 girls and boys. Grenfell shoeboxes are going to Cambodia, Philippines, Fiji, Ukraine, Solomon Island and hard-to-reach countries. Each shoeboxes gift is a tangible expression of Gods love and is not just an opportunity for the children they are delivered to but the whole community. Each shoebox is a gospel opportunity to share the good news of Jesus Christ. When each child receives their shoebox they are given their own booklet called The Greatest Gift Of All which is a simple version of the bible. After receiving their shoebox the children who are of a certain age are invited back to participate in The Greatest Journey a 12 lesson evangelist and discipleship program. When the children who have finished this program they receive their own New Testament Bible and many accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour. Each shoebox is a gospel opportunity and also an opportunity to provide practical assistance in Education, clean water, health care and livelihood training in the areas where the shoeboxes are distributed. All these programs are run by Samaritan Purse. Thanking everyone.