St Joseph’s celebrated their Opening School Mass on Wednesday, 11 March.

During the Mass, students proudly received their leadership badges and stood alongside their parents to mark this special milestone within our St Joseph’s community.

We also warmly welcomed our new students and staff members.

As part of a long-standing St Joseph’s tradition, each new student and staff member received a star to place on our Star Banner, symbolising their special place within our school community and the beginning of their journey with us.

During the service, we also proudly recognised Loyola Best and Leslie King for their many years of dedicated service to St Joseph’s Primary School.

Following the service, families, staff and students gathered to share a lovely morning tea, celebrating the beginning of another wonderful school year together.