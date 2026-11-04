CEF to celebrate 10 years in 2027

Country Education Foundation of Grenfell has been busy planning for the future. After a very successful ball, street stall and matched giving period, thanks to the wonderful support of our community, the closing of 2027 applications, and our AGM in late October, we are ready for the 2027 scholarship round. Our 2026 - 27 committee is Clemence Matchett, as chair, Rachael Power, vice chair, Margaret Carey, secretary and Hayley Griffiths as treasurer. Jenny Armstrong and Heather Walker continue as the publicity officers. We also welcomed two new members: Monica Joyce and Nicola Mitton. With applications closed, we will begin the process of reading and reviewing the applications and following up with interviews in late January 2027. Next year marks the 10th anniversary of us awarding scholarships. Back in 2017 we awarded 12 scholarships to the value of $11,000. We have grown so much since those early days and we are going to celebrate on Saturday 28 August with the Spring Ball. Put the date in your calendar as we celebrate our young people and their achievements, and CEF of Grenfell with our community support, making a real difference.