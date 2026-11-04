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CEF to celebrate 10 years in 2027

<p>CEF Grenfell chair Cemence Matchett, new members Nic Mitton and Monica Joyce, treasurer Hayley Griffiths,\\u00A0 vice chair/public officer Rachael Power and secretary Margaret Carey.\\u00A0</p>\\n
<p>CEF Grenfell chair Cemence Matchett, new members Nic Mitton and Monica Joyce, treasurer Hayley Griffiths,\\u00A0 vice chair/public officer Rachael Power and secretary Margaret Carey.\\u00A0</p>\\n

CEF Grenfell chair Cemence Matchett, new members Nic Mitton and Monica Joyce, treasurer Hayley Griffiths,  vice chair/public officer Rachael Power and secretary Margaret Carey. 

The process of reading and reviewing scholarship applications has started for CEF Grenfell
Margaret Carey
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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