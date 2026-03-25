The Murrumbidgee Men's Group are coming to Young and are encouraging locals to join them at the men's meetup and BBQ on Sunday, 29 March at the PCYC.

The men's meetup and BBQ will take place from 11am to 2pm.

The Murrumbidgee Men's Group (MMG) is a peer led mental health and wellness group that provides a safe and supportive environment designed to break down the stigma associated with men's mental health.

MMG gives men the opportunity to speak with and listen to other likeminded men in a supportive and nonjudgmental space.

The purpose of MMG is to connect men from various walks of life, cultures and beliefs with one common ground - mental health.

MMG encourages men to talk openly and normalise issues they may be facing which may include but not limited to depression and anxiety, thoughts of suicide, family/relationship breakdowns and substance use. MMG is a drug and alcohol-free group.

MMG has been operating in our community since 2019 and has built a strong and supportive community.

The Murrumbidgee Men's Group is a grass roots initiative which has been formed by men with lived experience of mental health and substance use battles to provide help and support to other men who may be struggling.

For more information, contact Rhys Cummins on 0447 652 277.