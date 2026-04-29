Ageing Australia has welcomed the federal government’s decision to reclassify showering as ‘clinical care’ under the Support at Home program, calling it a win for the dignity of older Australians.

Minister for Health and Ageing Mark Butler and Minister for Aged Care and Seniors Sam Rae announced that showering will move from the ‘personal care’ category, which attracts client contributions of between 5 per cent and 50 per cent to the 'clinical care' category, which is contribution free.

“We commend the government for listening to the significant concerns of older people and providers,” Ageing Australia CEO Tom Symondson said.

“Sweeping reforms will always have unintended consequences, and we’ve been clear from the outset that charging contributions for showering needed to be kept under constant review to ensure the best possible outcomes for older people.

“Since the reforms were implemented on 1 November 2025, our members have been deeply concerned about those unintended consequences.

"Particularly alarming has been the increasing evidence that older people were reducing the number of showers they had or forgoing them altogether due to cost.

"That is the worst possible outcome.

“Showering is not just about hygiene and health, it’s about basic human dignity.

“The government’s decision to fully fund it as part of the upcoming budget reflects our values as a society and should give older people greater confidence that they will be able to access the services they need, when they need them.”