Caragabal motorists and pedestrians are set to benefit from improved safety at the Mid-Western Highway level crossing, with new boom gates, flashing lights and warning bells now installed. The completed upgrade is a welcome development for the Weddin Shire community, particularly with the crossing located close to Caragabal Public School and along the busy highway connecting West Wyalong and Grenfell. A dedicated pedestrian crossing has also been delivered near the school, separating people walking from road traffic and providing active warning signals when trains are approaching. With up to six trains travelling through Caragabal each day, the improvements aim to reduce the risk of collisions and near misses while supporting the freight movements that are vital to the region. The works were completed ahead of the busy grain harvest, when increased truck and rail movements place additional pressure on regional roads and level crossings. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has welcomed the completion of the project but says more needs to be done to improve safety at crossings across the electorate. Ms Cooke said the Caragabal crossing serviced local residents, freight operators, farmers, school families and thousands of motorists travelling the Mid-Western Highway each year. “The installation of boom gates, flashing lights and bells will provide drivers with clearer warnings and significantly reduce the risk of serious accidents at this crossing,” Ms Cooke said. The Caragabal upgrade follows improvements at the Goldfields Way crossing at Old Junee, but Ms Cooke has raised concerns about delays to another project in the electorate near Bribbaree. Transport for NSW had previously indicated in March that design work for an active crossing at Mary Gilmore Way would be completed by the end of the 2025-26 financial year. However, the community is still waiting for an update on when construction will begin. Ms Cooke said residents deserved greater certainty about the project, particularly given the progress made at other crossings. “As we've seen with the Caragabal and Old Junee crossings, once work gets underway these projects can be completed relatively quickly,” she said. Ms Cooke has contacted the Minister for Regional Transport seeking an urgent update. “I have put questions to the Minister seeking answers, and I'm calling on her to provide a timeline and not delay the upgrade of this dangerous passive crossing any longer.” The Grenfell Record has also contacted the Minister for Regional Transport seeking clarification on the Mary Gilmore Way project and when the community can expect work to begin. The Caragabal works are among three recently completed level crossing upgrades in western NSW, alongside improvements at Red Bend near Forbes and Condobolin. The projects are jointly funded by the Australian Government through the $160 million Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund, the NSW Government's Level Crossing Improvement Program and the Australian Rail Track Corporation.