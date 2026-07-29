Chris Roylance and Marg Duggan have been named the Forbes Business Chamber's first life members for their long-time commitment to the organisation.

The historic move was made at Forbes Business Chamber's AGM was on 14 July, a night to reflect on another successful year for the Chamber.

For Chris, who also serves as our deputy mayor, the honour comes 43 years after first joining the Chamber.

During that time, he has served consistently on the committee and in executive roles, through significant changes in business and community life.

While a lot has changed over four decades, he sees that businesses are stronger when they work together.

“The chamber is important because it binds businesses together,” he said.

“It’s important that everybody works as a team.”

One of the Chamber’s great achievements and just one example of an event that has evolved over time is the Forbes Christmas promotion, set to return on 11 December this year.

With $20,000 in Why Leave Town shopping dollars to be won in the lead-up to Christmas, the festival offers late-night and market shopping, family entertainment and an opportunity for local businesses to thank residents for their ongoing support.

Chris also pointed to the introduction of Why Leave Town cards as a major success for both businesses and the broader community.

“That has been great for the community,” Chris said.

Looking forward to another year with Forbes Business Chamber are (front) treasurer Sarah Mill, secretary Emma Gaffney, vice president Grace Quirk, committee members Carmen Duffy and (back) Marg Duggan, Chris Roylance, Mitch Roylance and Dan Gordon.

Marg, also an elected shire councillor, has also been a long-time advocate for local business.

Recently retired after more than 20 years operating Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie in Rankin Street, she said the Chamber had provided significant benefits throughout her business journey.

“It's been great to be involved in the business chamber over all those years,” she said.

Ms Duggan said the business landscape had changed dramatically, particularly over the past 15 years, making the Chamber’s learning opportunities, networking events and support invaluable for small business owners.

“Now small bricks and mortar businesses are competing with the whole world with online, and they're the things that you've got to make adjustments for,” Marg said.

At the same time, she believes there is growing appreciation for local businesses and face-to-face customer service.

Her message to current and future business owners is to become involved and active in the Chamber, helping ensure a sustainable organisation that supports the local economy and attracts visitors to Forbes.

The Chamber’s focus on strengthening local business was reflected throughout the AGM, with vice-president Grace Quirk acknowledging another productive year for the organisation.

Highlights included the continued success of the Christmas Carnival and Why Leave Town program, along with a series of networking events and workshops delivered in partnership with Forbes Shire Council and Regional Development Australia.

The Chamber also continued its close relationship with the Western NSW Business Chamber, providing advocacy and support for local businesses, while promotional activities surrounding the Elvis Festival and the Chamber’s involvement in the International Women’s Day breakfast further strengthened community connections.

With a new year ahead, the executive has stepped up with Club Forbes CEO Peter Gasson taking on the role of president.

Grace Quirk has returned as vice president, Emma Gaffney as secretary, Sarah Mill as treasurer.

The committee is made up of Carmen Duffy, Marg Duggan, Chris Roylance, Mitch Roylance and Dan Gordon.

The chamber’s next exciting event is the BOSCARS – the Forbes Business Awards, scheduled for Saturday 29 August.