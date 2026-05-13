One of this year's Henry Lawson Festival Queen entrants, Bridie Forde for the Grenfell Lions Club, has hosted a successful Mother's Day High Tea.

Bridie wishes to thank everyone who attended and supported her.

around 70 people enjoyed Mother's Day in the garden supporting Bridie's fundraiser.

There was around 70 community and family members who enjoyed the high tea on Sunday in the beautiful garden and surrounds in brilliant weather after a very cold week.

A big thank you goes to Hollie Forde, Jenny McNickle, extended family and friends for hosting the magnificent fundraiser and the wonderful young people who worked the gate, sold tickets and served the absolutely beautiful treats. It was a credit to you all.

Deidre Carroll and Bridie Forde and Hollie McNickle Forde and her mother Jenny McNickle organsied the catering on the day.

Congratulations to Jacqui Taylor, the winner of the load of wood.

The Lions Club will be raffling another load of wood to be drawn at the end of the month.