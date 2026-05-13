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One of this year's Henry Lawson Festival Queen entrants, Bridie Forde for the Grenfell Lions Club, has hosted a successful Mother's Day High Tea.
Bridie wishes to thank everyone who attended and supported her.
There was around 70 community and family members who enjoyed the high tea on Sunday in the beautiful garden and surrounds in brilliant weather after a very cold week.
A big thank you goes to Hollie Forde, Jenny McNickle, extended family and friends for hosting the magnificent fundraiser and the wonderful young people who worked the gate, sold tickets and served the absolutely beautiful treats. It was a credit to you all.
Congratulations to Jacqui Taylor, the winner of the load of wood.
The Lions Club will be raffling another load of wood to be drawn at the end of the month.