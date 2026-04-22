By DOROTHY STARR

The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary have been holding a street stall the end of March with a $100 open order which was won by Jude Bryant and we also had five days selling tickets in our first wood raffle and the winner was Penny Starr raising over $2400.

And now its nearly the start of us making our famous lamingtons.

Orders have to be in and paid for by Friday, 1 May to be delivered on Thursday, 7 May, still $20 per dozen.

Order places are the bakery, the Tin Cupboard, Conron's Coffee Shop, the hospital or community health.

It has come to our attention that a loft of residents of Grenfell aren't aware of some of the services that are available at the community health.

  • Daily wound care clinic and daily ambulatory: 8.30am - 9.30am and 2pm - 3pm

  • Primary and community health nursing services: five days a week

  • Child and family health nurse (immunisations and mother's group)

  • Pathology service: Thursdays 8.30am - 11am

  • Women's health nurse

  • Social worker

  • Audiometry (hearing)

  • Diabetic educator

  • Dietitian - Outreach from Cowra

  • Mental health services - Outreach from Cowra

  • Physiotherapy

  • Palliative care nursing service

  • Continence nurse referrals

  • Allied health exercise assistant

Easter treats were given to the residents at the MPS.

Three of our members attended the zone regional conference which was held at Oberon early April.