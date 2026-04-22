By DOROTHY STARR

The Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary have been holding a street stall the end of March with a $100 open order which was won by Jude Bryant and we also had five days selling tickets in our first wood raffle and the winner was Penny Starr raising over $2400.

And now its nearly the start of us making our famous lamingtons.

Orders have to be in and paid for by Friday, 1 May to be delivered on Thursday, 7 May, still $20 per dozen.

Order places are the bakery, the Tin Cupboard, Conron's Coffee Shop, the hospital or community health.

It has come to our attention that a loft of residents of Grenfell aren't aware of some of the services that are available at the community health.

Daily wound care clinic and daily ambulatory: 8.30am - 9.30am and 2pm - 3pm

Primary and community health nursing services: five days a week

Child and family health nurse (immunisations and mother's group)

Pathology service: Thursdays 8.30am - 11am

Women's health nurse

Social worker

Audiometry (hearing)

Diabetic educator

Dietitian - Outreach from Cowra

Mental health services - Outreach from Cowra

Physiotherapy

Palliative care nursing service

Continence nurse referrals

Allied health exercise assistant

Easter treats were given to the residents at the MPS.

Three of our members attended the zone regional conference which was held at Oberon early April.