Applications for the NSW National Carers Week Grants program close on 25 May at 5pm.

Not-for-profit organisations and local councils can apply for a share of $220,000 in grant funding to support initiatives with a focus on bringing carers together, strengthening social connection and increasing recognition of the vital role carers play.

Last year, more than 7800 carers attended events and activities funded through NSW National Carers Week grants across 71 LGAs.

This year, grants ranging from $1000 to $2000 will support initiatives run around National Carers Week from 11 October to 17 October.

Examples of suitable initiatives include social gatherings, wellbeing or cultural events, workshops and creative activities designed in partnership with carers and tailored to local needs.

Applications from organisations working with carers from diverse backgrounds are encouraged, including Aboriginal carers, culturally and linguistically diverse carers, LGBTQIA+ carers, young carers, older carers and carers in regional and rural communities.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-national-carers-week-grants-2026

Grant enquiries can be directed to the Department of Communities and Justice at carerstr@dcj.nsw.gov.au.