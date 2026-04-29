You have probably seen the blue posters around town advertising this Sunday (3 May) as Back to Church Sunday.

Maybe, some of you have received an invitation from a local Church to attend.

Back to Church Sunday is a powerful nationwide movement that started 16 years ago with a simple but urgent purpose to call the Church back to its mission and to extend an open invitation to those who have never attended or who have been away.

It is a day for Churches to rally together, welcome the community and remind people that in these uncertain times that hope can be found in the Christian faith and in a Church family that cares.

In today’s world, where so many are looking for peace, purpose and a place to belong, the local Church can be the difference.

Since it began, over 4 million believers across more than 40,000 churches have taken part in Back to Church Sunday- and the movement is still growing.

In Grenfell, our local Christian Churches have got together to make Back to Church Sunday happen this Sunday.

You are warmly invited to attend your local Church that you have had fellowship with in the past or would like to have fellowship with in the future.

Local Ministers and Lay Leaders meet every Tuesday afternoon to pray for each other’s Churches and for the needs of the community.

Their hope and prayer is that Back to Church Sunday will give people the opportunity to connect or reconnect with their faith and revitalize the Churches and the community.