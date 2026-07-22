Things are about to get seriously golden as wattle season is almost on Weddin's doorstep.

Over the coming weeks, the Weddin Mountains Region will begin putting on one of its best annual displays, with roadsides, bushland and paddocks bursting into bloom.

The team behind Weddin Mountains Region have put together Self-Drive Wattle Trails that will take you through some of the region's most scenic backroads, charming villages and picture-perfect country landscapes.

Trails include:

Northern Wattle Trail – Bumbaldry, Piney Range and Pullabooka

Southern Wattle Trail – Warraderry, Weddin View and Quandialla

Eastern Wattle Trail – Greenethorpe, Bribbaree and Bimbi

Pack a picnic, charge the camera and prepare for an unreasonable number of photos of yellow flowers.

The best time of year for viewing wattles late winter through spring from August to October.

Whether you choose one trail or explore all three, you’ll enjoy a seasonal spectacle that celebrates the beauty of the Australian landscape.

Download your Wattle Trails Map at http://visitweddin.com.au/businesses/self-drive-wattle-trails/