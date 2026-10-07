Community voices to guide economic growth

Weddin Shire Council is developing a five-year Economic Development Strategy for the Weddin Shire, with community engagement set to commence this month. Sasha Lennon from SC Lennon and Associates, will lead a series of face-to-face community engagement sessions and residents are encouraged to attend and share their views on the opportunities, challenges and priorities that should shape Weddin Shire's economic future. The dates of these community engagement sessions are: Tuesday 20 October: Caragabal Hall from 9.30am to 11.30am Tuesday 20 October: Quandialla Soldiers' Memorial Hall from 1pm to 3pm Wednesday 21 October: Greenthorpe Soldiers' Memorial Hall from 9.30am to 11.30am Wednesday 21 October: Grenfell Bowling Club 6pm to 8pm For residents unable to attend a face-to-face session, an online survey will also be circulated, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to contribute to the development of this strategy. The Economic Development Strategy will translate community priorities into a framework for economic development, with priorities and actions over the next five years. Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said the strategy was an important opportunity to build on the priorities identified by the community. “This strategy will help Council understand the economic development opportunities, available to our Shire particularly when it comes to creating local jobs and employment," Cr Best said. "It will identify actions to support sustainable economic growth over the next five years. “I encourage everyone to get involved in the consultation process. Whether you attend a community session, or complete the online survey, we want you to help shape the priorities and actions in this important strategy.” Your feedback will help inform priorities around supporting local businesses and industry, attracting investment and encouraging reinvestment, infrastructure and services that support economic growth, local workforce planning and development and partnerships, advocacy and opportunities for the future. The development of the Economic Development Strategy is a direct response to the Weddin: 2035 Community Strategic Plan (CSP), developed in early 2025. The CSP identified strong community desire for improved outcomes in economic development across the Shire, and for a vibrant community where people want to live, work and invest.