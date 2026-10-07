Social media
Home page>News>Community voices to guid...
News

Community voices to guide economic growth

<p>Weddin Shire Council is encouraging the community to attend one of the community engagement sessions or fill out the survey to help shape the Economic Development Strategy for the Weddin Shire. </p>\\n
<p>Weddin Shire Council is encouraging the community to attend one of the community engagement sessions or fill out the survey to help shape the Economic Development Strategy for the Weddin Shire. </p>\\n

Weddin Shire Council is encouraging the community to attend one of the community engagement sessions or fill out the survey to help shape the Economic Development Strategy for the Weddin Shire.

Four community engagement sessions will be held around the shire on 20 and 21 October
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES