Whether it’s crimes like property theft, vandalism, assault, or online crimes such as cyberbullying and scams, Crime Stoppers and NSW Police are urging the community to report what they know.

Crime Stoppers provides a simple gateway for the community to report this information and ensure the information is shared where it counts.

“We often see people are willing to share information on social media, for example with online community groups, so neighbours and the local community are aware of what’s happening in their neighbourhood," Crime Stoppers NSW CEO Peter Price AM said.

"And while that information can help others be aware of suspicious activity, sharing that information with Crime Stoppers ensures it’s passed on to police so the appropriate action can be taken.

“Our website makes it easier for the community to report information, in a safe and secure way.”

Barrier Police District Acting Inspector Fletcher King said tips from the community can be the critical factor when it comes to setting investigations in motion.

“Sometimes crucial information from the public can be the missing puzzle piece needed to solve complex cases,” Acting Inspector King said.

“By sharing your tips with Crime Stoppers, you’re helping to make our streets safer – and that can make all the difference.

“We need the eyes and ears of our communities to come forward with information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – and there are several simple ways that can be done.”

Reporting what you know can make a difference.

“It’s your community, it’s your call,” police say.

There are many different ways the community can report crime in their area including Police Assistance Line (PAL), their local police station, Crime Stoppers and Triple Zero for emergencies.

Report any theft, any time, to PAL on 131 444, and report suspicious or actual criminal information to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via the website at crimestoppers.com.au.