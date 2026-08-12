Thank you, Grenfell Garden Club.

Last week a group of the CEF of Grenfell committee attended the club’s AGM where we were presented with a certificate of appreciation and a donation of $2340.

We really appreciate the support of our community towards our fundraising efforts.

All our 2026 funds will be distributed to our successful applicants in the 2027 scholarships.

The Grenfell Garden Club’s contribution is greatly valued.

Our major fundraising activity for the year takes place at the end of the month, 29 August, the Spring Ball.

It is supported by Grenfell Bowling Club.

Tickets, $50 each, are now for sale at Chrome Boutique.

A terrific cover band Easy Goin’ will be the beat and melody makers that will have everyone up and dancing.

Organise your friends and family and join us for a great night out.