Community backs small business

October is small business month and a number of Grenfell businesses have been recognised by the community as their favourite local stores. Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke asked locals to nominate their favourite businesses, and many people responded by submitting nomination forms. As Small Business Month arrives, Ms Cooke is trying to visit as many of these great retailers, restaurants, and eateries as possible. “Small businesses serve as the backbone of our regional communities by creating local jobs, driving the economy and supporting families, community groups and organisations,” Ms Cooke said. “When you support a small business, you’re investing in your community and helping local entrepreneurs continue to grow and innovate.” A total of 90 businesses were nominated in the promotion. Each nominated business will receive a certificate of recognition from Ms Cooke. “Across the Cootamundra electorate, small businesses play a vital role in enhancing economic activity and guaranteeing our regional towns remain strong and continue to grow. “From our main street retailers and cafes to tradies, farmers, manufacturers and professional services, small businesses contribute enormously to the character and expansion of our communities.” Small Business Month is a chance to celebrate hardworking business owners who take risks, create opportunities, and provide the services that communities depend on every day. “As someone who has owned and run a small business, I understand it is never easy,” Ms Cooke said. “It requires hard work and effort, stress and sleepless nights. Every successful small business story represents someone who dared to turn an idea into a livelihood. “Congratulations to all of the fantastic businesses from right across the electorate who were nominated and thank you to the many communities who support them.” Some of the Grenfell businesses that were nominated were Bossman Kitchen Grenfell who celebrated being open for one year this week and Mandy's Cakes and Cupcakes. Posting to Facebook, Mandy's Cakes and Cupcakes said they were incredibly proud of receiving their Certificate of Congratulations from Steph Cooke. "When we opened our doors, I wanted this little shop to be about so much more than cakes and cupcakes. I wanted it to be a place that truly felt like part of the community, a safe place where anyone can walk through our doors and know they’re welcome, somewhere we can give back, support others when we can, and hopefully make someone’s day a little brighter," they shared. "To everyone who took the time to nominate us… THANK YOU! "Knowing that people in our community thought enough of what we’re doing to put our name forward means more than I can properly put into words. "We’re still learning. We’re still growing. Some days are absolute chaos, but we’re here, we’re giving it everything we have, and I couldn’t be prouder of how far this little business has come." The Weddin Shire has a number of incredible small businesses and small business month is a reminder of why it is so important to support these businesses and shop local.