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Community backs small business

<p>Mohit from Boss Man Kitchen in Grenfell receiving his certificate from Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.</p>\\n
<p>Mohit from Boss Man Kitchen in Grenfell receiving his certificate from Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.</p>\\n

Mohit from Boss Man Kitchen in Grenfell receiving his certificate from Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke.

Small business month is being celebrated in October with Steph Cooke helping shine a light on all the businesses that make Weddin special
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

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