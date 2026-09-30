Class of 2026 prepare for HSC, Toole acknowledged in Parliament

The final school bell has rung for The Henry Lawson High School's class of 2026 with year 12 students graduating last Friday and now preparing to take on HSC exams in the coming weeks. Among the graduating class is Ryan Toole whose achievements beyond the classroom have earned him recognition in NSW Parliament from Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke. This year Ryan progressed through every stage of the Lions Youth of the Year competition, winning at Club, Regional, District and State level before advancing to the National Finals. Ms Cooke said Ryan's achievement was an outstanding reflection of his dedication and perseverance. “At just 17 years of age, Ryan has already achieved an extraordinary level of success, and the future ahead looks exceptionally bright,” Ms Cooke said. “To progress through and win at Club, Regional, District and State level before reaching the National Finals is an outstanding accomplishment and reflects Ryan’s dedication, talent and perseverance." Ms Cooke said Ryan's success was particularly significant given his regional roots. “It is wonderful to see a young person from a small regional town like Grenfell achieving at such a high level,” she said. “Ryan is a wonderful example of the talent and ambition we have right here in our regional communities, and his achievements are something the whole community can be proud of.” The Lions Youth of the Year program runs from June/July through to the following May and identifies exceptional young Australians to serve as ambassadors. While celebrating his achievements, Ryan is also preparing for his HSC exams and considering an ambitious future beyond the classroom. He plans to study a Bachelor of Engineering, with the goal of becoming a mechanical engineer in Formula 1. “Congratulations to Ryan on this incredible journey so far. I wish him every success,” Ms Cooke added. The 2026 HSC written examinations begin on Tuesday 13 October with English Paper 1. Exams will continue through to Thursday 5 November concluding with Physics. HSC results are scheduled to be released on Wednesday 16 December.