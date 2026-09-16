CHSP extension welcomed as local demand for aged care services grows

For a community with an ageing population and a growing need for support at home, the future of local aged-care services has taken on renewed importance in the Weddin Shire. That is why the Federal Government’s decision to extend the Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) to June 2029 has been welcomed by services operating in and around Grenfell. The Weddin Shire's median age is 51.3, more than 12 years older than the NSW median age of 39 according to Weddin Shire Council's 2023-24 Annual Report. And according to Your Council NSW Government, the shire's population aged 60 years and older is 30.1 per cent. The 2021 Census further highlights the shire’s ageing demographic, with 70–74-year-olds forming its largest five-year age group, accounting for 8.3 per cent of the population. Local service providers say that demographic reality is being reflected in increasing demand for the practical support that helps older residents remain living independently in their own homes. The Federal Government announced on 20 August that CHSP would remain a standalone, grant-funded program rather than being folded into the Support at Home program. For local service providers, the decision has been welcomed as recognition of the important role community organisations play in helping older people remain independent, connected and living at home. Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels service manager Denise Makin said the announcement provided reassurance for the Grenfell service which has experienced a significant increase in demand in recent years. The service currently supports near 120 people in the Weddin Shire and has around 80 active volunteers. “We’ve had a large increase in demand,” Ms Makin said. She attributed the growth partly to the ageing population, but said the local and accessible nature of the service was also important. Meals on Wheels provides hot meals seven days a week, with volunteers not only delivering food but also providing a friendly visit and welfare check. “For some people, that’s the only person they see that week." The service also provides frozen meals approved by qualified dietitians and holds community luncheons, while meals can be accessed by people receiving support through a range of programs, as well as members of the wider community who need assistance, not just the elderly. Deliveries extend throughout the Weddin Shire, including communities such as Greenthorpe, Bimbi, Caragabal and Quandialla, as well as rural properties. Ms Makin said keeping CHSP separate from Support at Home was important for the future viability of local services. She said moving to an individualised funding model, such as Support at Home, could have created uncertainty for local providers and potentially affected their ability to maintain a service in the community. “We’re really excited because we’ll be able to support our local community well into the future,” she said. Ms Makin said CHSP's role in early intervention and prevention was particularly valuable in rural communities. “People just want that extra help to stay living at home, where they want to be." She also said the service would welcome further investment, noting that demand and operating costs had increased while its funding had not received a corresponding boost in recent years. Fuel, electricity, wages and training costs had all risen, she said, while the service was delivering more meals than its funded output. “We would really welcome some additional funding because we’re rural and everything’s just risen here,” she said. Support services manager at Coast and Country Community Services, Cath James, said community transport was similarly vital to keeping Weddin residents connected to essential services and the wider community. The organisation provides transport for medical appointments, shopping and specialist appointments, as well as social outings. Its services also connect Weddin residents with larger regional centres, while regular services operate to surrounding communities. Ms James said Coast and Country’s Weddin office had recently increased its opening hours and was now open five days a week, from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. The change, which began in August, followed increased demand from people wanting to register as clients and access community services. “Sometimes for some of our clients, we’re the only people they see each week,” Ms James said. “It’s such a vital link for those clients where public transport can be lacking." Ms James said the decision to retain CHSP as a standalone program had been welcomed by Coast and Country, but said there was still work to be done to ensure the program continues to meet the needs of rural and remote communities. Coast and Country is part of the CHSP Alliance, a group of key organisations advocating for a sustainable future framework for CHSP and its relationship with Support at Home. Ms James said the alliance was looking at options that could be put forward to government, with the aim of ensuring older Australians continued to have choice in how they accessed support. She said moving people from CHSP into Support at Home could reduce choice for some consumers and increase the time and complexity involved in accessing the services they need. “Choice is a really, really big thing for our clients,” Ms James said. “Clients should be able to be given the choice of what services and how they access them.” Ms James said not everyone was financially able to move onto a Support at Home package, making accessible CHSP services particularly important. The increasing demand for services was being felt across Coast and Country’s broader service area, Ms James said, as Australia’s ageing population continued to grow. The Federal Government says CHSP currently supports more than 800,000 people across Australia through 1300 providers. Weddin Shire sits within the Central West Aged Care Planning Region, where 50 CHSP providers are funded to deliver more than $37.4 million worth of services during 2026-27. Services range from transport, meals, domestic assistance and personal care to allied health, social support, nursing, home maintenance and respite. The government has said the additional two-year extension will provide an opportunity to strengthen the program, with consultations on the future of CHSP to begin this year. For local providers, the next stage will be ensuring the voices of rural communities and the organisations serving them are part of those discussions. Ms Makin said Meals on Wheels had decades of experience and strong connections within local communities and wanted to work with government on shaping the program beyond 2029. “We want to be there to support our local community now and well into the future,” she said. Both Ms Makin and Ms James also stressed the importance of volunteers, who remain the backbone of services across the Weddin community. “We couldn’t deliver the service without our wonderful volunteers,” Ms Makin said. Like Meals on Wheels, Coast and Country relies heavily on volunteers, with volunteer recruitment remaining one of the major challenges facing the sector. For residents interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels or Coast and Country, you are encouraged to get in touch and find out how you can contribute.