Social media
Home page>News>CHSP extension welcomed ...
News

CHSP extension welcomed as local demand for aged care services grows

<p>Coast and Country volunteer driver Steve, staff Rebecca and Benita i Grenfell. </p>\\n
<p>Coast and Country volunteer driver Steve, staff Rebecca and Benita i Grenfell. </p>\\n

Coast and Country volunteer driver Steve, staff Rebecca and Benita i Grenfell.

Rural communities need to be part of CHSP discussion
Madeline Blackstock
September 16, 2026 • 04:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES