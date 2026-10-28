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Christmas card competition and grant opportunity open

<p>\\'Christmas Where I Live\\' is this year\\'s theme for Member for Riverina Michael McCormack\\'s Christmas Card Competition. </p>\\n
<p>\\'Christmas Where I Live\\' is this year\\'s theme for Member for Riverina Michael McCormack\\'s Christmas Card Competition. </p>\\n

'Christmas Where I Live' is this year's theme for Member for Riverina Michael McCormack's Christmas Card Competition.

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack is currently running a Christmas card competition and encouraging community groups to apply for a grant
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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