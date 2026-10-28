Christmas card competition and grant opportunity open

Riverina Christmas card competition open for young artists All kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 students across the Riverina are being encouraged to enter Member for Riverina Michael McCormack's annual Christmas Card Competition. This year's theme is "Christmas Where I Live", with students invited to create a drawing inspired by where they celebrate the festive season. The competition is open to all kindergarten, year 1 and year 2 students in the Riverina. The winning entry will feature on the front cover of Mr McCormack's 2026 Christmas card. Second and third place artworks will be showcased on the back of the card. Students also have the chance to win a book prize. Mr McCormack said he was looking forward to seeing the creative entries from young artists across the electorate. Entries close on Friday 13 November. Artwork can be emailed to Michael.McCormack.MP@aph.gov.au or delivered to Mr McCormack's electorate office at Suite 2/11-15 Fitzmaurice Street, Wagga Wagga. The competition aims to encourage creativity while giving local students the opportunity to have their artwork seen across the Riverina during the Christmas season. Stronger Communities grants open for Weddin groups Organisations in the Weddin Shire are being encouraged to apply for funding under Round 10 of the Stronger Communities Grant Program. Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack is seeking expressions of interest from eligible community organisations for infrastructure projects that provide social benefits. Each federal electorate has been allocated $150,000 under the program. Grants ranging from $2500 to $20,000 are available. The expression of interest period closes at 5pm on Friday 30 October. Organisations seeking further information or an application form can contact Mr McCormack's electorate office on (02) 6921 4600 or email michael.mccormack.mp@aph.gov.au